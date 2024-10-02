Open Menu

150 FDE Schools Started AI, Computer Classes

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Under Federal Government's Educational Reforms Programme, the Islamabad education sector has launched computer and AI classes in 150 primary schools of Federal Directorate of Education.

According to official sources, this initiative aims to equip students with essential technical skills and knowledge, fostering a generation ready for the challenges of an increasingly digital world.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Federal Education and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), ensuring that the curriculum is both innovative and relevant and computer fellows are both qualified and trained, they added.

Designed in consultation with leading technology companies, the curriculum focuses on foundational computer skills and artificial intelligence concepts, tailored to engage young learners effectively.

The initiative has been taken in a significant step towards enhancing digital literacy and preparing young minds for the future, the official said.

To support this educational initiative, the IT infrastructure in these schools will be upgraded to meet the needs of students, providing them with access to the latest technology and resources.

This commitment to quality education aligns with the government’s vision of improving digital education across the country.

Parents and educators can look forward to an exciting new chapter in their children’s education, paving the way for future opportunities in the tech landscape.

With the launch of these classes, Islamabad takes a proactive step towards nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders in technology, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan