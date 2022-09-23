UrduPoint.com

150 Flour Bags Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

150 flour bags recovered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration seized a local hotel for stocking subsidized flour bags in Mustafaabad area.

According to press release issued here on Friday, the district administration got information that the owner of a hotel had stocked subsidized flour bags on which Assistant Commissioner,Kasur, Sajjad Mehmood along with food team conducted raid at a local hotel and recovered 150 bags of subsidized flour,besides seizing the hotel.

The AC said the bags would be sold to consumers in open markets.

More Stories From Pakistan

