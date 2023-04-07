Close
150 Flour Bags Recovered From Hotel

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 11:30 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration recovered 150 flour bags from a private hotel which were distributed among people under Prime Minister free flour distribution package.

According to spokesperson here on Friday,on a tip off,Assistant Commissioner Khushab,Nouman Mehmood along with police raided and recovered 150 free flour bags from a hotel at Hadali area.

The AC said that the beneficiaries sold free bags to hotel.

Police arrested the owner and launched investigation.

