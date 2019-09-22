150 foreign delegations to participate in carpet exhibition

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Around 150 delegations from America, China, Australia, Turkey and Europe resgistered themselves with Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) to participate in 37th International Carpet Exhibition going to be held in Pakistan.

A committee comprising representatives of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and PCMEA had approved the Names of the participants. TDAP officials Rao Raheel and Irfan Ahmed, exhibition's chief organizer Ijazur Rehman, Carpet Training Institute chairperson Pervez Hanif, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Akbar Malik, Major (R) Akhter Nazir and others attended the meeting, according to PCMEA spokesman here Sunday.

The meetingy expressed satisfaction over the response of foreign buyers with regard to their participating in exhibition. The meeting was informed that so far more than 150 foreign buyers had registered themselves and a number of more participants had expressed their willingness to take part in exhibition.

The PCMEA office-bearers expressed their gratitude for TDAP's cooperation and said that successful exhibition would be victory for Pakistan. They said the responsibility of the government and PCMEA multiplied as India also announced carpet exhibition to damage Pakistan.

TDAP officials assured the PCMEA of all cooperation for making this exhibition a big success for the country and said such exhibitions would help increase Pakistan's overall export.