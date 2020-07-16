UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

150 Handcarts Handed Over To Sanitary Workers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:58 PM

150 handcarts handed over to sanitary workers

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak and MPA Nadeem Qureshi handed over 150 handcarts to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) sanitary staff here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak and MPA Nadeem Qureshi handed over 150 handcarts to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) sanitary staff here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that company had given contract to purchase 525 new handcarts from which 150 received.

The company administration was busy in preparations regarding cleanliness arrangements on the eve of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha and they would try to make better arrangements as compare to previous year.

Provision of new handcarts will help to improve the cleanliness system in streets and towns of the city.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the company had won the hearts of citizens due to better cleanliness arrangements last year and hoped that it would also perform well this year.

Neat and clean Multan is our destination Qureshi said and added that they paid tribute to sanitary workers for making the city beautiful.

CEO MWMC Abdul Latif Khan, managers, deputy managers and others were present.

Related Topics

Multan Company Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

1 minute ago

Oman announces 1,327 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

MWL, Emirates Fatwa Council to host conference on ..

16 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid, Shamma Al Mazrui participate in yo ..

16 minutes ago

Rupee loses 32 paisas against US dollar

7 minutes ago

Lebanese basketball legend El Khatib lauds Dubai S ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.