150 handcarts handed over to sanitary workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak and MPA Nadeem Qureshi handed over 150 handcarts to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) sanitary staff here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that company had given contract to purchase 525 new handcarts from which 150 received.

The company administration was busy in preparations regarding cleanliness arrangements on the eve of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha and they would try to make better arrangements as compare to previous year.

Provision of new handcarts will help to improve the cleanliness system in streets and towns of the city.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the company had won the hearts of citizens due to better cleanliness arrangements last year and hoped that it would also perform well this year.

Neat and clean Multan is our destination Qureshi said and added that they paid tribute to sanitary workers for making the city beautiful.

CEO MWMC Abdul Latif Khan, managers, deputy managers and others were present.