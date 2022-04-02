150 head constables to get departmental promotion after course

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 150 head-constables from across Multan region would be promoted as ASI after completion of departmental course

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 150 head-constables from across Multan region would be promoted as ASI after completion of departmental course.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz in this regard said that 200 head-constables were called from Multan region and of them 150 were being sent for intermediate course to Police training college after selection on merit in light with special directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali.

Therefore, the HCs have been selected only on merit basis and the selected candidates were directed to report to PTC Multan on April 4 for the course.

The four month duration course would formally be started from April 5,2022. As many as 85 HC from Multan district, 24 from Vehari, 26 from Khanewal and 15 from Lodhran district were being sent for course for departmental promotion.