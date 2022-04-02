UrduPoint.com

150 Head Constables To Get Departmental Promotion After Course

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 07:07 PM

150 head constables to get departmental promotion after course

As many as 150 head-constables from across Multan region would be promoted as ASI after completion of departmental course

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 150 head-constables from across Multan region would be promoted as ASI after completion of departmental course.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz in this regard said that 200 head-constables were called from Multan region and of them 150 were being sent for intermediate course to Police training college after selection on merit in light with special directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali.

Therefore, the HCs have been selected only on merit basis and the selected candidates were directed to report to PTC Multan on April 4 for the course.

The four month duration course would formally be started from April 5,2022. As many as 85 HC from Multan district, 24 from Vehari, 26 from Khanewal and 15 from Lodhran district were being sent for course for departmental promotion.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Khanewal Lodhran Vehari April From Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

Smuggling bid foiled, 22.6-kg hashish seized

Smuggling bid foiled, 22.6-kg hashish seized

30 seconds ago
 US Vice President Says Washington Not Interested i ..

US Vice President Says Washington Not Interested in Regime Change in Russia

32 seconds ago
 Metro Bus to be suspended on April 3

Metro Bus to be suspended on April 3

33 seconds ago
 Car Crash in Nigeria Kills 13, Injures 32 - Report ..

Car Crash in Nigeria Kills 13, Injures 32 - Reports

36 seconds ago
 Conspiracy to give impression of differences betwe ..

Conspiracy to give impression of differences between govt, national institutions ..

4 minutes ago
 9 dead, 1,348 injured in Punjab road accidents

9 dead, 1,348 injured in Punjab road accidents

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.