150 illegal flour bags recovered during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The food department Thursday launched a crackdown against the black marketing of flour and recovered 150 bags of flour packed in illegal bags here on Thursday.

District Food Controller (DFC) Umair Sagheer along with the team launched a crackdown against the black marketing of flour and raided a godown situated at Lutfabad. The officer recovered 150 bags of government flour after packing them illegally in private bags. The officer sealed the godown and confiscated the bags.

Speaking on the occasion, DFC Umair Sagheer said that strict action was being taken against the people involved in the black marketing of flour.

He said that the outlaws were selling government flour after packing it in private bags at high rates. He said that special teams have been formed across the district to control the black marketing of the flour.

The DFC added that strict action was being taken against the flour mills over violations of government flour quota adding that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination.