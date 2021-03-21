UrduPoint.com
150 Kanal State Land Retrieved

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration retrieved 150 kanals of state land worth 409 million of rupees during an operation here on Saturday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab, launched the operation in Chak Ansu tehsil Model Town, with heavy machinery to retrieve the state land of 54 kanals worth Rs 25 million from illegal possession.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi retrieved 80 kalans of state land worth Rs 320 million from Sultanpura and 16 kanals worth Rs 64 million from Rehmanpura during a crackdown against land grabbers.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz while assistant commissioners warned the land grabbers that operation would be continued without any discrimination and every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.

