150 kites confiscated during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated 150 kites, 15 strings and held five kite-flyers and kite-sellers during crackdown here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During the operation, New Town police arrested five accused namely Imran, Suleman, Zeeshan, Shan and Kashif and recovered 150 kites, 15 strings from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik has said that no one would be allowed to violate the kite flying ban and Rawalpindi District Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the kite sellers, flyers and those involved in the aerial firing.

He said that the officers concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators and kite sellers.

He said, the kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling.

According to a police spokesman, the ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, adding, police were making all-out efforts to net the violators. The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop the kite flying, he added. The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he added.