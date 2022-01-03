UrduPoint.com

150 Liter Of Liquor Confiscated During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 07:46 PM

150 liter of liquor confiscated during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Local Police have arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 150 liter of liquor was confiscated from his possession during crackdown here on Monday.

Police spokesman said during course of action, Gujjar Khan Police arrested liquor supplier identified as Zain ul Abdeen.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

The facilitators of the accused would also be arrested, he said.

Superintendent of Police Saddar while congratulating Station House Officer Gujjar Khan and the police team. He said the challan of the arrested accused would be submitted with solid evidenceHe added that operations against liquor suppliers would be continued.

