150 mobile shops set up to provide food items during Ramzan: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq Monday said that 150 mobile shops have been made operational to provide food items to the people at their door atel during Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq Monday said that 150 mobile shops have been made operational to provide food items to the people at their door atel during Ramazan.

He said that Insaf cheap mobile shops were operational across the district whereas a target of 150 shops was given to Rawalpindi district under the Chief Minister's initiative.

The aim to set up these shops was to provide food items to the people at their doorstep during Ramzan ul Mubarak as due to the prevailing pandemic and surging price hike it was necessary to make eatables avaialble to common masses in a safe and healthy manner.

The mobile shops will provide fruits and vegetables at their actual prices set by the government where quality of the product will be ensured.

The Management of the Market Committee will supply goods directly from the markets which will be available at designated places for the convenience of the public.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq said that tracking points for flour have also been set up in Ramazan bazaars.

These points have been set up at Public Park Double Road, Hyderi Chowk, Committee Chowk, Dhok Hasso, Khayaban Sir Syed, Gulzar Quaid, Chakri Road near Zafar Plaza, Adiala Road Jarahi Stop, Model Bazaar Chauhar Chowk, Chungi No. 22 in Rawalpindi.

Among all the seven tehsils of the district the Ramzan bazaars are being made functional at Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattain, Taxila, Kahuta, GT Road Gujjar Khan and Lower Mall Murree.