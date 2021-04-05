UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

150 Mobile Shops Set Up To Provide Food Items During Ramzan: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:09 PM

150 mobile shops set up to provide food items during Ramzan: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq Monday said that 150 mobile shops have been made operational to provide food items to the people at their door atel during Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq Monday said that 150 mobile shops have been made operational to provide food items to the people at their door atel during Ramazan.

He said that Insaf cheap mobile shops were operational across the district whereas a target of 150 shops was given to Rawalpindi district under the Chief Minister's initiative.

The aim to set up these shops was to provide food items to the people at their doorstep during Ramzan ul Mubarak as due to the prevailing pandemic and surging price hike it was necessary to make eatables avaialble to common masses in a safe and healthy manner.

The mobile shops will provide fruits and vegetables at their actual prices set by the government where quality of the product will be ensured.

The Management of the Market Committee will supply goods directly from the markets which will be available at designated places for the convenience of the public.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq said that tracking points for flour have also been set up in Ramazan bazaars.

These points have been set up at Public Park Double Road, Hyderi Chowk, Committee Chowk, Dhok Hasso, Khayaban Sir Syed, Gulzar Quaid, Chakri Road near Zafar Plaza, Adiala Road Jarahi Stop, Model Bazaar Chauhar Chowk, Chungi No. 22 in Rawalpindi.

Among all the seven tehsils of the district the Ramzan bazaars are being made functional at Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattain, Taxila, Kahuta, GT Road Gujjar Khan and Lower Mall Murree.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Mobile Murree Ramzan Ul Mubarak Road Rawalpindi Price Kotli Kahuta Taxila Market All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Saleh Al Sharqi issues Resolution appointing Deput ..

12 minutes ago

Analysis: Why is the Emirati economy competitive?

27 minutes ago

Air chief calls on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

Breakaway Donetsk Republic Fears Provocations by K ..

2 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Denies Twitter Users' Lawsuit App ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court serves notices to 11 lawyers ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.