150 more corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :About 150 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 8327 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 85993 people were screened for the virus till June 15, out of which 150 more were reported positive.

As many as 2916 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 85 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.