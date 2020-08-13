UrduPoint.com
150 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:33 PM

150 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Thursday

The COVID-19 has taken away 2 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 94,865 after registration of 150 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 2 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 94,865 after registration of 150 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2179 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur,1 in Sheikhupura, 23 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock, 3 in Chakwal, 20 in Gujranwala, 7 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 9 in Gujrat,1 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 7 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 4 in Faisalabad, 3 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Khoshab, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Bahawalpur,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Rajanpur,3 in Sahiwal and 2 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Okara districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 801,198 tests for COVID-19 so far while 86,389 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves fromCOVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care departmenturged the citizens.

