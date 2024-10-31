150 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Department has reported 150 new dengue cases across the province on Thursday.
According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi recorded 131 cases, Lahore 06, Attock 03, Chakwal 03
and Hafizabad reported 02 cases while Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sialkot, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar
each recorded one case.
Over the past week, Punjab identified 933 new cases, raising the total for 2024 to 5594. In response,
the health department reassured the public that all necessary resources, including adequate medicine
supplies, were available across public hospitals.
Health officials have issued an advisory emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean and dry
environments to limit the spread of virus. People have been urged to cooperate with health teams
actively working in affected areas.
For inquiries, treatment information, or to report Dengue-related concerns, the Health Department
has set up a free helpline at 1033. Officials underscore the need for heightened vigilance and
preventive measures to curb the rising trend of dengue cases across the province.
Recent Stories
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner calls for intensified efforts in anti-polio campaign20 minutes ago
-
Diwali Celebrated in North Sindh29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar PMs discuss trade, investment cooperation, high-level exchanges30 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets Hindu community on Diwali30 minutes ago
-
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die34 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima, Tessori distribute ration bags among deserving people40 minutes ago
-
Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz40 minutes ago
-
Hindus celebrates Diwali in Sukkur40 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit gang; arrest six50 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 drug dealers in Kasur50 minutes ago
-
'Dry weather to continue till Nov 9': Chief Meteorologist50 minutes ago
-
Kanwal praise CM's green initiatives, urges public support60 minutes ago