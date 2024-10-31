150 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Department has reported 150 new dengue cases across the province on Thursday.

According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi recorded 131 cases, Lahore 06, Attock 03, Chakwal 03

and Hafizabad reported 02 cases while Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sialkot, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar

each recorded one case.

Over the past week, Punjab identified 933 new cases, raising the total for 2024 to 5594. In response,

the health department reassured the public that all necessary resources, including adequate medicine

supplies, were available across public hospitals.

Health officials have issued an advisory emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean and dry

environments to limit the spread of virus. People have been urged to cooperate with health teams

actively working in affected areas.

For inquiries, treatment information, or to report Dengue-related concerns, the Health Department

has set up a free helpline at 1033. Officials underscore the need for heightened vigilance and

preventive measures to curb the rising trend of dengue cases across the province.