150 People Get Disability Certificates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The medical board of civil hospital , tehsil Jaranwala, approved issuance of
disability certificates to 150 people.
The board’s meeting held at the hospital was chaired by Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Wahid.
Dr Habibullah, Dr Muzafar Zia, Dr Shagufta Jawad, Dr Asif Latif and Social Welfare Officer
attend the board meeting.
The meeting approved issuance of disability certificates to 150 people with disabilities.
