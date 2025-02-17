150 people get disability certificates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The medical board of civil hospital , tehsil Jaranwala, approved issuance of

disability certificates to 150 people.

The board’s meeting held at the hospital was chaired by Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Wahid.

Dr Habibullah, Dr Muzafar Zia, Dr Shagufta Jawad, Dr Asif Latif and Social Welfare Officer

attend the board meeting.

The meeting approved issuance of disability certificates to 150 people with disabilities.