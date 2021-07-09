150 playing facilities of Rs. 1.5 bln under PM 1000 project to be completed by August

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Construction work on sports facilities worth billions rupees projects are underway across the province under the Prime Minister 1000 Playgrounds initiative launched on special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan with work on several such projects has already been completed.

This was stated by Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand while talking to APP here on Friday.

During his visit to district Charsadda, Swabi and Bannu he was accompanied by District Sports Officers Tehseenullah Khan (Charsadda), Muhammad Tariq Khan (Swabi), RSO Anwar Kamal Burki, Engineers Paras Ahmad Khan and Umar Shehzad and other officials.

According to Director Project Murad Ali Mohmand, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan have instructed him to have regular visits to inspect the ongoing projects with the aim to ensure quality of work.

The team has submitted its report stating that construction work on all cricket academies except Baja Cricket academy has been completed while construction work on two badminton halls will be completed in August next year.

Engineers reviewed the construction work and said that all the work has been completed under PC-I. Murad Ali said that he would also visit Swabi next week to hand over the completed venues to DSO. New projects in phase work have also been started on a badminton hall at Post Graduate College Bannu at a cost of Rs 9.6 million. He said after completion it would be handed over to Anwar Kamal Burki, RSO Bannu.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said that at the end of the year the target of 150 playing facilities would be achieved.

He said, the PMU team is constantly visiting each and every district of the province to see ongoing construction work and should complete all those projects within its specified period. He said the team of Engineering Wing visited Cricket academies across district Charsadda, Turangzai Playground and Tangi Playground at Parrang Stadium in Charsadda.

The team also met with the contractors besides assessing the quality of material used. It has been ensured that such projects would be completed as soon as possible, he said.

He said the doors installed in the cricket academies were substandard and directed to remove these immediately.

He directed the contractors to install tiles on the floor of the cricket academies as was reflected in the PC-1.

DSO Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan suggested that fencing grills be installed around Tangi and Turangzai Playgrounds and separate venues for cricket academies. Director Project Murad Ali Mohmand said that all the work in cricket academies is almost completed. While the work of cricket pitches will also be completed this month and they will be handed over to DSO Charsadda, Murad Ali said.

He also paid tributes to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak for their keen interest besides monitoring the progress of work from time to time.