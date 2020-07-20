150 policemen to be deployed for smooth traffic flow around cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to deploy 150 personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow around cattle markets set up at sectors I-12, Bhara Kau and Taramri.

The SP (Traffic) Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed will overall monitor these arrangements while three DSPs would also assist him in this regard and to take action .

Various diversion points would be erected at rush areas for convenience of citizens and they would be properly guided towards alternate routes.

Parking lots have been specified for those visiting cattle markets where motorbikes and other vehicles can be parked. Citizens may lodge their complaints at 051-9261992-93 in case of any issue to them.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 would also aware visitors about traffic situation in the city. SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and avoid purchasing animals by standing on roads.