ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to deputy attorney general for submission of foreign office (FO)'s report till January 22, in a petition against the export of rare falcons' species.

The court instructed that the falcons shouldn't be exported in violation of country's laws.

A single member bench conducted hearing on a petition filed by former chairman Wildlife Management board.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the court noted that no report had been submitted by the foreign office in compliance of its orders, to this, the deputy attorney general requested the bench to grant a week in this regard.

The court granted the request for adjournment and adjourned further hearing of the case till January 22. An application has been filed against the export of 150 rare falcons to Arab countries.