150 Schools,150 Women Empowerment Centres To Be Rehabilitated

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:44 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Thursday announced that under Ehsaas program as many as 150 schools would be rehabilitated, 150 women empowerment centres (educational and vocational set ups) would be supported for socio-economically uplifting the rural women.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar said," The National Poverty Graduation Initiative (NPGI) is part of the Ehsaas strategy which aims to graduate the poorest households out of poverty and set them on a course of economic and social prosperity.

Adding that its components included 225,000 asset transfers, 3.8 million interest free loans and, vocational and skills trainings to make assets productive.

Dr. Nishtar reiterated that the graduation initiative was unique of its kind and aims to reduce dependence of the population at the bottom of the economic pyramid on government-led social safety nets (BISP, Zakat and Bait ul Mal programs) and helps to bring this population into the mainstream of economic development and financial inclusion.

