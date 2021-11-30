150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factories imposed heavy fines: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Tuesday informed that 150 smoke emitting vehicles were impounded in different police stations and imposed fines amounting to Rs 150,000 during November

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Tuesday informed that 150 smoke emitting vehicles were impounded in different police stations and imposed fines amounting to Rs 150,000 during November.

Chairing a meeting held here, he said that 13 factories and brick kilns which were causing pollution were also imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.8 million during the period.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the rules violators, adding, solid steps were being taken to control smog in Rawalpindi district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Usman Ashraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General Capt. (R) Qasim Ejaz, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Rawalpindi, Rashid Ali and other officers concerned.

All-out efforts should be made to control smog while Assistant Commissioners and other administrative officers should personally inspect brick kilns and factories, he said adding, strict action should be taken against those polluting the environment as improvement of air quality and control of pollution was priority of the government.

He directed the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority Rawalpindi to launch crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles in collaboration with the traffic police and the environment department.

Solid steps should be taken to ensure that no vehicle could come on the road without fitness certificate, he added.

He said that smoke emitting vehicles were causing pollution and smog and the Punjab government had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against such vehicles.