150 subsidized flour points set up in district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :District administration has set up 150 subsidized flour points across the district to offer subsidy on flour bags as per the directives of the provincial government on Friday.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi after inaugurating a subsidized flour point at Quli Bazar along with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rana Saleem Ahmed.

The deputy commissioner said that food grain department offering flour bag of 10 kg at the rate of Rs 490 providing relief of Rs 160 on each bag to masses as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Mian Hamza Shahbaz.

He said that foolproof mechanism has been made for strict monitoring of the subsidized flour points.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Rana Saleem Ahmed said that flour was a basic need of everyone and the provincial government has provided relief to masses through subsidy of Rs160 on each flour bag of 10 kg. He said that provincial government would soon announce subsidy on their commodities as per the vision of CM Punjab to facilitate masses.