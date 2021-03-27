150 vehicles challaned for violating SOPs, overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :-:District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat challaned 150 vehicles for violating corona SOPs and overcharging during the last two days.

According to official sources, the DRTA secretary inspected 6 bus stands and imposed a fine a total of Rs 54,500 on the owners/drivers besides impounding 2 vehicles.

He directed the owners and drivers to wear masks to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs.