FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The district administration seized 1,500 bags of flour and sealed the godowns here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner (city) Syed Ayub Bukhari raided at Yousuf Traders in Batala Colony area and seized huge quantity of flour from four godowns.