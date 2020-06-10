1500 bags of sugar recovered from hoarders' godown

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City has recovered 1500 bags of sugar from hoarders' godowns in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and on Sargodha Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City has recovered 1500 bags of sugar from hoarders' godowns in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and on Sargodha Road.

Spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhar on a tip-off conducted surprise raid at godowns of hoarders in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and at Sargodha Road and recovered 1500 bags of sugar.

The AC City arrested owners of both godowns Abdul Mannan and Abdur Rauf, and handed them to area police for registration of case.

Further investigation was under progress.