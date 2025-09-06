Open Menu

1500 Birthday Of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Celebrated With Religious Reverence In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The 1500 birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Saturday was celebrated with religious reverence and respect in Karachi like other parts of the country.

Mosques, government and private buildings, markets and various roads and streets were illuminated with green lights and flags to celebrate the birthday.

Small and large processions in connection with the 12 Rabi ul Awwal were taken out from different parts of the city, in which a large number of the people participated by carrying green flags in their hands.

Spiritual gatherings of Durood and Salaam were also held to mark the celebrations of the birthday of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief MinisterSyed Murad Ali Shah led processions in the city.

The Main processin of the 12 Rabi ul Awwal commenced from the New Memon Mosque, which culminated at Nishter Park.

Earlier, the day began with special prayers in mosques for the development and prosperity of the country.

