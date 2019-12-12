1500 bottles of liquor recovered in Rawalpindi

The police here on Thursday confiscated a huge quantity of liquor and drugs by arresting a notorious drug pusher

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The police here on Thursday confiscated a huge quantity of liquor and drugs by arresting a notorious drug pusher.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown was carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

Jatli Police Station held a notorious drug pusher identified as Amjad Mehmood alias Aji and recovered 1500 bottles of liquor and more than 2 kg charas from his possession.

The police registered case against him and started investigation.