1500 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:15 PM
The police here on Thursday confiscated a huge quantity of liquor and drugs by arresting a notorious drug pusher
According to police spokesman, the crackdown was carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.
Jatli Police Station held a notorious drug pusher identified as Amjad Mehmood alias Aji and recovered 1500 bottles of liquor and more than 2 kg charas from his possession.
The police registered case against him and started investigation.