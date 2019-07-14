1500 candidates take admission test for Engineering College

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 1500 candidates participated in Engineering College Admission Test held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur today. Admission test was organized by the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and conducted in Engineering College blocks at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Special arrangements were made for guidance, parking, shades, drinking water, buses and medical aid to facilitate candidates and their parents.