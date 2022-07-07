1500 cattle got infected from lumpy skin in KP during last 24 hours

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Around 1500 cattle got infected from lumpy skin disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, increasing the number of ill animals to more than 15,000.

According to the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, with addition of 15,00 cattle, the total number of infected animals has reached to 15,482.

The outbreak has caused mortality of around 97 animal in one day increasing the number of dead animals due to fatal skin infection to 728.

An official of the livestock department told APP that 1500 cattle infected in one day was the highest figure in the province since the outbreak reported about one and half month ago.

Such intensification in infection was caused by the arrival of cattle from across the country for sacrifice on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, he opined.

The department had deployed teams in different cattle markets for monitoring of animals and for spraying insecticides, the official added.

Similarly, check posts had been established at all the entry points of the province to check all the coming animals.

The official urged the cattle owners to ensure cleanliness and use mosquito repellent as a safety measure for protection of animals from the disease.

In case of illness of any animal, isolate it and inform livestock officials for forthwith starting the treatment.

