1500 cops to be deployed for security during "Youm-e-Ali"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have prepared the security plan for" Youm-e-Ali" which will be observed on 21st Ramazan on Wednesday (April 12).

The police spokesman informed here Monday that under the plan 1,500 policemen and volunteers would be deployed for security of the main procession under supervision of SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas.

He told that all the roads and streets intersecting route of the main procession would be sealed while the procession would also be monitored through CCTV cameras and drone cameras.

According to him, a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad would move ahead of procession clearing every step of the way on the route.

He apprised that a control room would be set up in DIB office of the SSP office to monitor the procession.

The SSP has also directed the police officers to carry out snap checking and search all the places like hotels, transport hubs and Railway Station on daily basis to maintain peace and harmony in the district.