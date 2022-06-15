1500 cops to perform duties in NA-240 by-election

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Karachi Police, as many as 1500 cops would perform security duties during by-election of NA-240.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the security plan for NA-240 By-election has been finalized.

Special contingents of Karachi Police have been formed to deal with any untoward incident. Besides, Pakistan Rangers Sindh would also perform security duties during the election.

There are 529,855 registered voters in the constituency. 309 polling stations have been set up in 133 buildings for the by-election.