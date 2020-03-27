1500 daily wagers to get special guzara allowance

Usher & Zakat council Punjab has announced release of 'Special Guzara Allowance' from zakat funds to 100,000 daily wagers/labourers which were affected due to lockdown across the province after coronavirus issue

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Usher & Zakat council Punjab has announced release of 'Special Guzara Allowance' from zakat funds to 100,000 daily wagers/labourers which were affected due to lockdown across the province after coronavirus issue.

Chairman Usher & Zakat Committee Abdul Razzaq Raja told APP on Friday that a zakat council meeting led by minister Zakat Punjab Shoukat Ali Laleka was held in which district zakat committees were directed to prepare the lists of new deserving people in their respective districts and sent to provincial zakat administration for issuing Guzara Allowance to daily wagers/labourers who were affected due to lockdown after coronavirus issue.

While the all districts were also asked to stop disbursement of educational scholarship (general), marriage grants in SEEP and this amount would be used for special guzara allowance with the approval of Punjab zakat usher council.

The chairman zakat committee said that Rs 3000 each would be provided to about 1500 daily wagers/labourers in Rajanpur district for three months.

He urged the daily wagers to contact with local zakat committee chairmen and provide data to the committees so that financial assistance could be provided to them.

He said that instructions were also issued to all local zakat committees to collect data of such persons in their areas and submit with district zakat office.