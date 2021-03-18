UrduPoint.com
1,500 Entrepreneurs Of Faisalabad Start Businesses Under Kamyab Jawan Program: Usman Dar

1,500 entrepreneurs of Faisalabad start businesses under Kamyab Jawan program: Usman Dar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said Kamyab Jawan programme proved a great milestone for the youth of Faisalabad as more than 1,500 entrepreneurs started their own businesses by getting Rs1.2 billion loan from the scheme.

He was addressing an awareness session on the National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT) in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here through zoom.

He said in the first phase the "Kamyab Jawan" program was launched to provide them access to financial resources.

" Now the next program has been started to provide a skilled work force to the industrialists and entrepreneurs", he said and added that it was a competency based program which will help both youth and employers to get suitable jobs or workers as per their specific requirement.

He said that a Job Placement Center (JPC) would also be established across the country to extend this free facility at their doorsteps.

Earlier, Dr Nasir Khan, Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commissionalso joined the session online.

