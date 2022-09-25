1,500 flood affectees treated for skin diseases at SGA medical camp in Jamshoro

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Graduate Association (SGA) organized a medical camp in Jamshoro on Sunday to treat flood-affectees suffering from skin diseases.

In the camp, set up in the flood victims' camp in Gulshan Shahbaz, skin disease specialists from Karachi provided free treatment and medicines to hundreds of patients.

SGA Jamshoro Branch President Hafiz Allahindo Tevno said 1,500 patients, including children and women were checked and given medicines in the medical camp.

He said Sadaqat Ali Samo, Faheem Noonari, Tanveer Gadahi, Zahid Murtaza Dharejo and others performed their duties at the medical camp.