1500 kanal public land worth Rs2bn retrieved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Department and board of Revenue have retrieved 1500 kanal public land worth two billions of rupees from occupants.

A Spokesperson of the department Sunday said that Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Syed Zafar Ali Shah on the directives of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary ordered the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the province for launching a special operation to retrieve the occupied land.

During the operation, 1500 kanal of official land worth Rs2 billion has been retrieved the land occupied since last two decades in districts Hangu, Swabi, Charsadda and Mardan.

Up-to 1,200 kanal of land occupied in district Hangu was also retrieved.

SMBR Syed Zafar Ali Shah directed the concern officials to expedite work and retrieve more public land from occupants.