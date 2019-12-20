UrduPoint.com
1500 Kanals Land Retrieved In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:59 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved state land of 1500 Kanals from grabbers in the area of Massan police station Jhang

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved state land of 1500 Kanals from grabbers in the area of Massan police station Jhang.

ACE spokesman said on Friday that under the supervision of Regional Director Anti Corruption Imran Raza Abbas, a team conducted operation against the 'Qabza Mafia' in Mauza Bagra and retrieved 1500 Kanals of state land which was occupied by the land grabbers for many years.

The 'Qabza Mafia' was using the grabbed land for agriculture purpose. The worth of this land was estimated as Rs.187.5 million.

