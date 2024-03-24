Open Menu

1500 Kg Adulterated Tea Confiscated

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

1500 kg adulterated tea confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), led by Deputy Director of Operations, conducted a major operation at a warehouse in Kashmiri Bazaar on Sunday.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations, the Authority confiscated 1500 kg of adulterated tea with the cost of 20 lacs.

The adulterated tea was being packed with colour and chemicals, posing a serious risk to public health. The action was taken after confidential tips received by the PFA.

DG PFA, Asim Javed, emphasized the ongoing efforts to combat the adulteration mafia, highlighting the commitment to ensuring food safety for all citizens.

The action underscores the PFA's dedication to upholding food standards and safeguarding the well-being of the people. Such operations serve as a deterrent to those engaging in unethical practices, sending a clear message that adulteration will not be tolerated, he concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

17 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

17 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

17 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

17 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

18 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

18 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

18 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan