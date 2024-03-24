1500 kg adulterated tea confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), led by Deputy Director of Operations, conducted a major operation at a warehouse in Kashmiri Bazaar on Sunday.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations, the Authority confiscated 1500 kg of adulterated tea with the cost of 20 lacs.

The adulterated tea was being packed with colour and chemicals, posing a serious risk to public health. The action was taken after confidential tips received by the PFA.

DG PFA, Asim Javed, emphasized the ongoing efforts to combat the adulteration mafia, highlighting the commitment to ensuring food safety for all citizens.

The action underscores the PFA's dedication to upholding food standards and safeguarding the well-being of the people. Such operations serve as a deterrent to those engaging in unethical practices, sending a clear message that adulteration will not be tolerated, he concluded.