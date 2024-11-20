1500-kg dead chicken wasted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday wasted 1500-kg dead chicken

during an action at Meena village of Bhera tehsil.

According to official sources, the PFA team with police caught a vehicle loaded with

dead chicken.

The team wasted the 1500-kg dead chicken which was being transported to

various hotels and restaurants of the city.

On a report of the PFA, the police registered a case against the accused.