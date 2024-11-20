1500-kg Dead Chicken Wasted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday wasted 1500-kg dead chicken
during an action at Meena village of Bhera tehsil.
According to official sources, the PFA team with police caught a vehicle loaded with
dead chicken.
The team wasted the 1500-kg dead chicken which was being transported to
various hotels and restaurants of the city.
On a report of the PFA, the police registered a case against the accused.
Recent Stories
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President, PM reiterate resolve to wipe out terrorism as 12 security personnel martyred in Bannu2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terrorist attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers2 minutes ago
-
Man on BBA killed in front of Shabqadar courts2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 99,400 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Check post18 minutes ago
-
Bilawal constitutes committee to raise different issues with federal government42 minutes ago
-
PFC to participate in 3-day expo in Nigeria42 minutes ago
-
Prudent policies key to boosting foreign investment in Pakistan: Iftikhar Malik42 minutes ago
-
Six Khwarij terrorists killed, 12 soldiers embrace martyrdom at MaliKhel’s Check Post suicide blas ..42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi discusses bilateral ties, security cooperation with Saudi dy minister52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on preventive measures during rains, snowfall1 hour ago
-
Weekly health camp begins in hospitals1 hour ago