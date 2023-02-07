UrduPoint.com

1500 Kites Confiscated During Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested eight kite sellers and confiscated more than 1500 kites and strings from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

Pirwadhai police recovered 215 kites and strings from Yusuf. Similarly, Bani police recovered 250 kites and 04 strings from Zubair Ashraf.

While New Town police recovered 70 kites and 03 strings from Hamza and 35 kites and 11 strings from Hassan.

Race course police recovered 500 kites and 05 strings from Misbahuddin and Hamza.

Following operation, Sadiqabad police recovered 30 kites from Usman. Saddar Wah police recovered 400 kites and 200 strings from Habibullah.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that strict action will be taken against those involved in a deadly game like kite flying and kite selling.

