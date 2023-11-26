Open Menu

1500 Kites Confiscated During Raid

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

1500 kites confiscated during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Police have carried out the operation and confiscated 1500 kites, 23 string rolls and other materials used for kite flying besides rounding up kite sellers here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police while acting on a tip off raided and confiscated 1500 kites, 23 string rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting a kite seller identified as Muhammad Zubair.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of the police team and said strict action would be taken against kite flying and added that no one would be allowed to violate the rule of law.

