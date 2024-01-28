1500 kites confiscated during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested three kite sellers and confiscated 1500 kites and 05 strings from their possession during an operation here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police recovered 1400 kites and 05 strings from kite seller Israr Ahmed.

Similarly, New Town police recovered 100 kites from Hamza and Airport police recovered 40 kites from Abdullah.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar commended police teams adding that those who endanger the lives of citizens through kite flying and selling kites cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.