Open Menu

1500 Kites Confiscated During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM

1500 kites confiscated during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested three kite sellers and confiscated 1500 kites and 05 strings from their possession during an operation here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police recovered 1400 kites and 05 strings from kite seller Israr Ahmed.

Similarly, New Town police recovered 100 kites from Hamza and Airport police recovered 40 kites from Abdullah.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar commended police teams adding that those who endanger the lives of citizens through kite flying and selling kites cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.

Related Topics

Police Progress Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

12 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

21 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

21 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

21 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

22 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

22 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

22 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

22 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

23 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

22 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan