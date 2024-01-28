1500 Kites Confiscated During Raid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested three kite sellers and confiscated 1500 kites and 05 strings from their possession during an operation here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police recovered 1400 kites and 05 strings from kite seller Israr Ahmed.
Similarly, New Town police recovered 100 kites from Hamza and Airport police recovered 40 kites from Abdullah.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar commended police teams adding that those who endanger the lives of citizens through kite flying and selling kites cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Search, combing operation conducted at Khanna Police Station jurisdiction10 minutes ago
-
Four noted candidates to contest from NA-126 constituency10 minutes ago
-
30 persons including independent candidate held, another 100 booked10 minutes ago
-
Rain likely in Lahore on Tuesday10 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police boosts officer well-being with free medical camp30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils tourism potential travel, adventure show at New York40 minutes ago
-
Hydroponic Technology: Key driver for economic returns from vegetables, fruits40 minutes ago
-
Two injured Pakistanis in Iran to be discharged soon: Ambassador50 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme for Monday50 minutes ago
-
20 injured in road accident50 minutes ago
-
CM KP expresses grief over demise of Mufti Ayaz50 minutes ago
-
ECP starts ballot paper dispatch for upcoming elections50 minutes ago