1500 kites recovered, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Madina Town police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a kite dealer and recovered 1500 kites from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Canal Road near Treat Bakery and recovered more than 1500 kites and other paraphernalia from a mini loader.

The police have arrested kite dealer Usman Yameen.

Further investigation was underway.