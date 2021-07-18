UrduPoint.com
1500 Kites Recovered, Accused Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Madina Town police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a kite dealer and recovered 1500 kites from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Canal Road near Treat Bakery and recovered more than 1500 kites and other paraphernalia from a mini loader.

The police have arrested kite dealer Usman Yameen.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

