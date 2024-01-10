Open Menu

1500 Liter Adulterated Milk Wasted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 01:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A team of food watchdogs disposed of about 1500 liters of substandard milk after holding picket at one of the main external routes of the city.

The checking was conducted at different external and internal routes of the city early in the morning under the supervision of Director Operation South of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Shahid Maggssi.

Over 43 vehicles carrying milk were checked, of which milk samples from nine vehicles proved impure and harmful.

The milk's purity was tested by scanning through a lactometer on the spot.

According to PFA spokesman, a good deal of farmaline, powder, and water mixing was traced out in the milk that got wasted finally.

The suppliers were served warning notices to abstain from further wrongdoing next time.

A PFA spokesman said that the food body was determined to carry on checking the making and supply of foods in the future.

