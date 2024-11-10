1500 liters adulterated milk wasted

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) has wasted about 1500 liters of adulterated milk here on Dera-Darya Khan bridge while taking action against milk-adulteration.

According to details, a team of FS&HFA Dera led by its Assistant Director Wasif Khan conducted operations against adulterated milk.

The team wasted about 1500 liters of milk at Dera-Darya Khan bridge after it was found adulterated.

Later, the team also inspected several shops at different places of the city and checked the eatable items. The team of FS&HFA imposed fines on different shopkeepers for selling unhygienic commodities.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Director Wasif Khan said that no one would be allowed to play with the health of citizens. Anyone found guilty of adulteration would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

APP/akt