Open Menu

1500 Liters Adulterated Milk Wasted

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

1500 liters adulterated milk wasted

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) has wasted about 1500 liters of adulterated milk here on Dera-Darya Khan bridge while taking action against milk-adulteration.

According to details, a team of FS&HFA Dera led by its Assistant Director Wasif Khan conducted operations against adulterated milk.

The team wasted about 1500 liters of milk at Dera-Darya Khan bridge after it was found adulterated.

Later, the team also inspected several shops at different places of the city and checked the eatable items. The team of FS&HFA imposed fines on different shopkeepers for selling unhygienic commodities.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Director Wasif Khan said that no one would be allowed to play with the health of citizens. Anyone found guilty of adulteration would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

20 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

20 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

20 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan