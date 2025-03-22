Open Menu

1,500 Officers To Ensure Security In Islamabad During Last Phase Of Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 01:10 PM

1,500 officers to ensure security in Islamabad during last phase of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired an important meeting on Saturday, attended by senior police officers.

An official told APP that the meeting reviewed security arrangements for the last Ashra (phase) of Ramadan, procession security, and crime situation in the Federal capital.

He said IG Rizvi commended officers and personnel for ensuring top-notch security during the Youm-e-Hazrat Ali procession. Additionally, he assessed security measures for the Bari Imam and G-7 processions.

IG Rizvi stated more than 1,500 officers and personnel will be deployed to maintain security during the processions.

IG Rizvi said security across the district will remain on high alert in connection with Pakistan Day on March 23.

IG said security arrangements during the last Ashra of Ramadan will be further enhanced, with increased patrolling around mosques and imambargahs.

IG Rizvi said special security measures will be ensured for mosques where citizens are observing Itikaf.

IG Rizvi further instructed foot patrols will be conducted in marketplaces, while checking at entry and exit points will be further tightened.

IG Rizvi said citizens traveling for Eid holidays will be provided with security awareness.

He said this Ashra holds significant importance, and every officer must remain diligent and fully alert while performing their duties.

