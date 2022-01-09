1500 personnel of Islamabad police participate in Murree Rescue Operation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 1500 cops of Islamabad police are participating in rescue operation and shifting tourists at safer places stuck in Murree due to heavy snowfall there.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus is directly supervising Islamabad policemen who, along with other rescue teams, are participating in rescue work.

More than 3000 persons including women and children have been shifted so far while all possible resources are being used to assist tourists.

IGP Islamabad along with other police officials are also present at 'Satra Meel' toll plaza who said that this operation would continue till complete evacuation of tourists.