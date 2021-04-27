1500 Plants Being Planted On Canal Expressway
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:37 PM
As many as 1500 plants of different varieties are being planted on both sides of the canal expressway
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 1500 plants of different varieties are being planted on both sides of the canal expressway.
This was stated by Director Parks & Horticulture Authority Abdullah Nisar Cheema on Tuesday whileplanting saplings. He said that plants like Kachnar, Arjun, Pulkin, Sukh Chain were being plantedwhich would beautify the expressway and help to make the environment friendly.