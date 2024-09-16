Open Menu

1500 Policemen Deployed For Eid Milad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Police on Monday has released a security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Police spokesman Khuram Iqbal told APP that over 1500 policemen would be deployed on Eid Milad-un-Nabi security in the district. He said that 86 processions would be held across the district. DPO Dr. Asad Ejaaz will remain in the field.

