1500 policemen deployed for Eid Milad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Police on Monday has released a security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Police spokesman Khuram Iqbal told APP that over 1500 policemen would be deployed on Eid Milad-un-Nabi security in the district. He said that 86 processions would be held across the district. DPO Dr. Asad Ejaaz will remain in the field.