1500 Policemen Deployed For Eid Milad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Police on Monday has released a security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
Police spokesman Khuram Iqbal told APP that over 1500 policemen would be deployed on Eid Milad-un-Nabi security in the district. He said that 86 processions would be held across the district. DPO Dr. Asad Ejaaz will remain in the field.
