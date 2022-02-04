UrduPoint.com

1,500 Poultry Units Distributed In Faisalabad Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The livestock department will distribute 1,500 poultry units under the next phase of promotion of the poultry industry in the Faisalabad division.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan said here Friday that 500 poultry units would be given in district Faisalabad, 22 in Toba Tek Singh and 400 units each in districts Chiniot and Jhang.

He said that poultry units would be distributed in Toba Tek Singh on Feb 8, in Faisalabad on Feb 9 and 12, In Jhang on Feb 22 and in Chiniot on Feb 23.

He said that each poultry unit comprises five hens and a male hen and it will be given for Rs 1,140 per unit.

