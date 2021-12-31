UrduPoint.com

1500 Projects Of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority In Final Stages: Ch Sarwar

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 01:36 AM

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Momammad Sarwar here on Thursday said that 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority were in final stages

Inaugurating water filtration plants installed in different areas of Gujar Khan with the help of Muslim Hands, he said that 1500 projects under first phase of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would be completed soon.

'Sehat Insaf Card' is a historic project of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding, the present government was taking solid steps to provide relief to the people.

Chairman, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Dr Shakeel Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Pakistan was facing various challenges, he said and underlined the need of joint efforts by all the political and religious parties to protect the interests of the country.

There was no shortage of talent and resources in Pakistan but, concerted efforts by all the stakeholders were required to tackle the challenges.

He asked the opposition to support the steps being taken by the incumbent government to strengthen the economy of the country.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that providing clean drinking water to the people was the mission of his life, adding over 1500 Projects of Aab E Pak Authority in various cities of Punjab were in last phase of completion.

He said that clean drinking water would be provided to more than eight million people of Punjab through these projects, while it was also working on providing clean drinking water to the people in collaboration with various welfare organizations, adding that Punjab Aab-e-pak Authority would also provide clean drinking water to more than seven million people with the help of NGOs as well.

He said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was not making any political distinction to provide clean drinking water to the people.

He said that the projects of the authority were also underway in the Constituencies of opposition's parliamentarians.

The governor said that 100 percent transparency and merit was being ensured in these projects.

He reiterated that corruption of not a single rupee would be allowed in these projects, adding that every penny of the people would be fully protected.

Mohammad Sarwar said that providing basic amenities to the people was the top priority of the government.

Sehat Insaf card, Kamyab Jawan, Ehsas program, Kisan card and other government schemes were also aimed at providing maximum facilities and relief to the people, he added.

He said ,"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are pursuing a policy of making the country and the nation strong and prosperous." Appreciating the services of the welfare organizations he said that those who had served humanity would always be remembered in history. "We all have to work together to save our country from problems and strengthen it," he added.

He said, all-out efforts were being made besides utilizing all available resources to make the country financially strong.

The work of the authority was in full swing to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab, he said.

