1500 Projects Of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority To Be Inaugurated Soon: Ch Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to be inaugurated soon: Ch Sarwar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Momammad Sarwar said all the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority started under the first phase to provide clean drinking water to citizens were in final stage which would be inaugurated soon.

He said almost 1500 projects the Authority were initiated in different areas of Punjab among which several water filtration plants had already started functioning.

'Sehat Insaf Card' is a historic project of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding, the incumbent government was taking solid steps to provide relief to people.

There was no shortage of talent and resources in the country but, concerted efforts were need of the hours by all the stakeholders to tackle the challenges.

He asked the political parties to support the steps being taken by the incumbent government to strengthen economy.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said providing clean drinking water to people was mission of his life.

He said clean drinking water would be provided to more than eight million people of Punjab through these projects while the authority was also working on providing clean drinking water to the people in collaboration with various welfare organizations.

He said the Punjab Aab-e-pak Authority would also provide clean drinking water to more than seven million people with the help of Non Government Organizations.

The governor said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was not making any political distinction to provide clean drinking water but just ensuring basic facility of life to general public.

He said the projects of the authority were also underway in the Constituencies of parliamentarians of opposition parties.

The governor said 100 percent transparency and merit was being ensured in these projects.

He reiterated that corruption of not a single penny would be allowed in these projects, adding that every penny of the people would be fully protected.

Mohammad Sarwar said providing basic amenities to the people was the top priority of the incumbent government. Sehat Insaf card, Kamyab Jawan, Ehsas program, Kisan card and other government schemes were also aimed to provide maximum facilities and relief to people, he added.

He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are pursuing a policy of making the country and the nation strong and prosperous".

"We all have to work together to save our country from problems and strengthen it," he added.

He said all-out efforts were being made besides utilizing all available resources to make the country economically strong.

The work of the authority was in full swing to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab, he said.

